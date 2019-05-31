The President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Francis Johnson, is dead.

General Secretary of PENGASSAN, Okugbawa Lumumba, who confirmed this, maintained that the PENGASSAN President died in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased, who became President of the union in 2014, was said to have passed on after an ailment.

Members of the union, Lumumba said, were on their way to pay a condolence visit to the family, when New Telwgraph called him.

He added that a statement would be issued later.

