Omawumi releases a brand new single tagged “Without You“. The track is a lead single off her forthcoming project ‘In Her Feelings‘ scheduled to be released on the 14th of June 2019. It comes after the collaborative effort ‘She Is‘ with her fellow vocal powerhouse, Waje.

‘In Her Feelings‘ is a solo EP comprising of 7 tracks so anticipate!. The singer dedicates ”Without You” to her hubby in the romantic message here:

My BK of Life!

We first laid eyes on eachother 9 years ago yesterday. Who knew God’s plan for us? This God ehn… It started like a whirlwind, we were just lost in eachother without definition until eye clear! 2 months later belle show! As confused as we were, with tension and rumours flying about, you stood strong and solid with me. All these years have passed and we have morphed from hidden lovers, to friends, to parents, to life partners… So wan I toast you small.

I know you’re God sent. Be like scope, abi? Maybe na the wisdom wey dey your smile. The unflinching love and kindness wey I see for your eyes always. The patience hidden in your frowns. Or God that I see in you Because clearly, you too understand me.

They say luck is predictable, but I never predicted you. You showed up and changed this thing called life into paradise. And I have been lucky so many times with you.

Thank you for making it a duty to make me happy. Thank you accepting me and my excesses (I get am plenty). Thank you for being another unbelievable dream that came true. “Many things that I have done wrong, but I know I’m right on this one. Baby, na you be my last bus-stop.” Yes, I wrote you a song, and I hope it says everything about the way I feel. And I Snapped this photo for you because You, my darling, have given me the best moments of my life. If I were to go on this journey again, I’ll choose you every single time.

Because what would life be worth, Without You?

