2018 Big Brother Naija former housemate, entrepreneur and actress Nina Chinonso Onyenobi marks her 23rd birthday today with a lot of joy and pictures to make your day.

Popularly known as Nina, the beauty enthusiast who has come a long way, has grown into a fine enterprising young woman.

She took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of her with the caption:

Loading...

I Am That Girl I Am 23 Today

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp