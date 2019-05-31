By Jennifer Okundia

Mavin records comes through with a banging video entitled ”All Is In Order” feat. Don Jazzy, Rema, Korede Bello, DNA & Crayon.

Crayon is Mavin’s latest signee. Don Jazzy shares a little story on how Crayon was discovered by a good friend and producer – Babyfresh.

Read his post and enjoy the beautiful video for the weekend which already is here. Jazzy’s voice does justice to this new number if you ask us though.

He wrote:

ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION 😁. Lol ok nobody died but just give me some minutes of your time. We at Mavin are extremely excited to introduce to you our new artist by the name Crayon 🖍 🖍🖍. Crayon was discovered by my good friend and Mavin super producer @BabyfreshMavin. So Today is actually a double celebration 🍾 cos it also marks the official launch of Babyfresh’s imprint label under Mavin called @BlowtimeEnt. Babyfresh has been a loyal mavin from day one and was responsible for so many hits including Adaobi, My darlin, Problem, Allover just to mention a few. He has put together a solid team and we will like your support as always. So guys by the power vested in me on behalf of Mavin/BlowTimeEnt pls meet and follow our new artist @Crayonthis pls epp us welcome him the Mavin way.

Shout out to @upbeatcentre 😉😉

