The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has called for the strengthening of inter-agency collaboration, as an essential ingredient needed in effectively combating corruption and terrorist financing in the country.

He made the call at the Inter-Agency Cooperation and Coordination Seminar, which held at the Army War College, Abuja, on Thursday, as part of the eight-month study programme for 66 senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

“Synergy among agencies will no doubt go a long way in ensuring that our country is safe, and there is need for more efforts in the investigation of where funds are gotten from,” he said.

Magu, who was represented by Chidi Chukwuka Boniface, a Director with the EFCC, further called on other agencies and bodies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to curb inflow of foreign currency.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant agencies should be able to supervise these inflows and should find ways to track monies used in these insurgency,” he said.

He further stressed the need for all agencies in the country, to salvage the country from the grips of corruption, stressing that, “there is the need to fight corruption with total commitment and dedication as this is the only viable alternative available to us to move from where we are to a stable society”.

Director General, Services, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, James Akujobi, said inter-gency collaboration was essential to enhance joint efforts and cooperation among independent agencies with shared responsibilities and overlapping jurisdictions.

“Collaboration builds synergy and creates oneness to meet the common goals,” Akujobi said, noting that inter-agency collaboration also helps to address capability shortfalls.

The Commandant of the Army War College, Major General Charles Ofoche commended participants for a robust and rewarding session, he said, “we all are instruments of the state, regardless of the colour of the uniforms we wear.”

Other agencies represented were: Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Immigration Service, Department of States Service, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Prison Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, and Nigerian Civil Defense Corps.

