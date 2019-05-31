By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has committed suicide following disagreement with his girlfriend.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana on Friday gave the name of the deceased as Joseph Mayowa, 34, a part-time student of the school.

According to Elkana, on 31 May, 2019 at about 5.30am, Shagamu Road Police Station, Ikorodu received an information that one Joseph Mayowa, a part-time student of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus, Department of Hospitality Management Technology, drank a poisonous chemical identified as sniper, following a misunderstanding between him and his girlfriend, Olokodana Bolaji, 24, who was also a graduate of the same Institution.

He said the victim was rushed to hospital by his neighbours following an alarm raised by his girlfriend, but eventually died.

Elkana added that in the statement of his girlfriend, she told Police investigators that she and the deceased dated for nine years and that the deceased was fond of beating her, and that while she was with the deceased in his room, they had a quarrel and he as usual, resorted into physical violence.

She told the police that she ran into the rest room and that upon return, she found him gasping for breath with an empty bottle of sniper beside him.

Elkana said homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba visited the scene at Eyita area, Ikorodu, disclosing that the corpse of the deceased was deposited at General Hospital mortuary for autopsy while the girlfriend was invited for questioning.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine whether it was actually a suicide case or murder,” he stated.

