The Lagos State Ministry of Education has announced a shift in the dates for Screening Test into the State Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Placement Test into Basic 1 in all Public Secondary Schools.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye noted that the postponement was necessitated by the inability of many schools and private individuals to adhere strictly to the dictates of the new full e-registration system adopted by the Examination Board this year which has made most of the data submitted incoherent.

The Examination Board had replaced the manual registration with e-registration to further frustrate the activities of middle men who have been extorting unsuspecting parents.

According to the Permanent Secretary “There’s is need to clean up the data with a view to bringing every candidate on board this necessitating the shift”.

Adekanye who appealed for understanding explained that the following examination dates Screening Test earlier scheduled for Saturday, 8th June, 2019; the Computer Based Test (CBT) which preceded the Paper/Pencil Test (PPT) scheduled for 3rd to 7th June, 2019 and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated 25th June to 2nd July will have new dates.

Equally affected is the Placement Test earlier scheduled to hold on the 13th July, 2019.

The Ministry regrets all inconveniences the shift in dates may cause parents, guardians, schools, teachers, proprietors and pupils.

