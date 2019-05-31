By Jennifer Okundia
Today On STV co anchor Shade Ladipo urges her followers to be original and true to themselves and everything good will come.
This comes after Shade shared the good news of her getting an interview invite from a German station via Linkedin and she says it isn’t the first time.
Use social media wisely she advised.
Read her post:
#OnMyLane
See this isn’t the first time this is happening to me
Like all through my life, I have gotten so many opportunities because of how clear I have decided I want to be with my brand
I have gotten 6 figure USD jobs from Social media
I’ve been flown to Kenya, Switzerland, DC, Rwanda, Senegal and more all expenses paid all via this same internet that some people are farfing around on
Social Media is a TOOL
Use it wisely
Don’t let it use you
Be Strategic
Be Clear
Be Intentional
Be Humble
Most importantly Be YOU
But for you to be YOU, you must know who YOU are (that’s another topic for another day)
I just thought to share because I might be in Berlin this time next week 😑😑😑 Feel free to ask me questions on how these things happened
I’m sharing ALL my secrets in the comments section
#ShadeLadipo
#AskMeHow
#ImTakingQuestions
#BookedAndBusy
View this post on Instagram
#OnMyLane See this isn’t the first time this is happening to me Like all through my life, I have gotten so many opportunities because of how clear I have decided I want to be with my brand I have gotten 6 figure USD jobs from Social media I’ve been flown to Kenya, Switzerland, DC, Rwanda, Senegal and more all expenses paid all via this same internet that some people are farfing around on Social Media is a TOOL Use it wisely Don’t let it use you Be Strategic Be Clear Be Intentional Be Humble Most importantly Be YOU But for you to be YOU, you must know who YOU are (that’s another topic for another day) I just thought to share because I might be in Berlin this time next week 😑😑😑 Feel free to ask me questions on how these things happened I’m sharing ALL my secrets in the comments section #ShadeLadipo #AskMeHow #ImTakingQuestions #BookedAndBusy
Join the conversation