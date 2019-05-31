By Jennifer Okundia

Today On STV co anchor Shade Ladipo urges her followers to be original and true to themselves and everything good will come.

This comes after Shade shared the good news of her getting an interview invite from a German station via Linkedin and she says it isn’t the first time.

Loading...

Use social media wisely she advised.

Read her post:

#OnMyLane

See this isn’t the first time this is happening to me

Like all through my life, I have gotten so many opportunities because of how clear I have decided I want to be with my brand

I have gotten 6 figure USD jobs from Social media

I’ve been flown to Kenya, Switzerland, DC, Rwanda, Senegal and more all expenses paid all via this same internet that some people are farfing around on

Social Media is a TOOL

Use it wisely

Don’t let it use you

Be Strategic

Be Clear

Be Intentional

Be Humble

Most importantly Be YOU

But for you to be YOU, you must know who YOU are (that’s another topic for another day)

I just thought to share because I might be in Berlin this time next week 😑😑😑 Feel free to ask me questions on how these things happened

I’m sharing ALL my secrets in the comments section

#ShadeLadipo

#AskMeHow

#ImTakingQuestions

#BookedAndBusy

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

