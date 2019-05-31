The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), has urged Plateau Governor Simon Lalong to pay special attention to security and job creation in his second tenure.

Mrs. Muhibba Abdulrazak, FOMWAN leader in Plateau, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Jos.

Abdulrazak, who lauded the governor’s actions toward enthroning peace on the Plateau, urged him to work harder to bring warring communities to see the need to live in peace.

She said that engaging the youths was key to promoting the peace because leaving them idle was “very dangerous”.

“It is said that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop; we must engage the youths, especially in crisis-prone areas like Tina junction, Dutse-Uku, Rikkos and other areas,” he said.

She also called for more programmes to empower women so that they would help their families and the larger society.

Abdulrazak also urged the governor to fulfill his promise to eradicate polio and also reduce the maternal mortality and infant morbidity rates.

