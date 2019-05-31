Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf-Inge, on Thursday scored a record of nine goals in a single under-20 World Cup game.

His team thrashed Honduras 12-0 in Lublin in a final Group C match in Lublin, Poland at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Haaland scored four times in the first half, including one penalty kick, as his side raced out to a 5-0 lead.

The 18-year-old striker, who plays his club football for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, added another five minutes into the second half before Honduras had Axel Gomez sent off.

He went on to add four more goals, including two in the final three minutes, but still felt he should have plundered even more.

“It annoys me a little bit that I didn’t score with my last kick of the game. I’ll have to sit down and think a little bit about it and maybe I’ll work out what happened,” he told the Norwegian Football Association’s website.

Having lost their opening games to Uruguay and New Zealand, the win gives Norway a chance of advancing to the knockout stages.

At the 24-team tournament, the European side can emerge as one of the four best third-placed teams from the six groups.

The Hondurans finished the game with nine men after Everson Lopez was shown a straight red card.

They crashed out of the tournament with no points following three defeats and no goals scored.

