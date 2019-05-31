The Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Mr Yemi Olowolabi has urged members of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN)to ensure delivery of quality music to attract more patronage.

Olowolabi spoke on Thursday in Akure while playing host to the state chairman of the association, Mr Jide Abiade, who paid him a visit in his office.

He also advised PMAN members in the state to use state of the art equipment, adding that technology had made music-playing easier.

He commended the executives and other members of the association for the vital role being played when planning events, stressing that “music is a priority”.

Earlier, Abiade had said the association was registered in Nigeria under the Trade Union Act of 1978, pointing out that Ondo State chapter had been in existence since its establishment in the country.

“It is not an under-statement to say music emanated from Ondo State because most of the successful musicians in Nigeria who had, and are still making waves in the industry globally, are from the state.

“Musicians such as the grand patron of PMAN, King Sunny Ade, late Orlando Owoh, late Madam Comfort Omoge, Chief Francis Akintade, Aralola and host of others, are all from the state,” he said.

Abiade solicited the support and patronage of the state government whenever it was hosting social functions.

The chairman intimated the commissioner of a proposed musical album by members of PMAN in the state that would showcase development programmes of the Akeredolu-led government.

