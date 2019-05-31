The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Thursday, arraigned five suspected internet fraudsters at the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects were arraigned on five separate charge bordering on obtaining money by fraudulent trick and impersonation, an offence punishable under Section 14(2)of the cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention etc) 2015.

Three of the suspects Gabriel Akhibge, Isaac Christiana Nkemdirum and Innocent Uyioshoria were arraigned before Justice A A. Demi-Ajayi. They pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Two other suspects, Osawaru Samson and Onineh Dickson Imaboyor were arraigned before Justice M G. Umar, Imaboyor pleaded guilty to the charge but Osawaru pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

In view of the plea of the defendants, the cases were adjourned to June 13, 17, and 24 for review of facts and sentencing.

