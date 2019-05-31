President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of veteran journalist Alhaji Kola Animasaun and educationist Professor Umaru Dechi Gomwalk over their deaths.

Buhari, who described Gomwalk as an outstanding scholar, sent his condolence in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity on Thursday, in Abuja.

Gomwalk died on May 12 at the age of 83. He was the pioneer Vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Loading...

Gomwalk was at various times a teacher and Chairman, Presidential Advisory Council and the Governing Council of the Nigerian National Merit Award.

Buhari said Nigeria has lost an illustrious teacher and scholar who distinguished himself by delivering results in responsibilities assigned to him.

“Prof. Gomwalk was so dedicated and hardworking that he got tested with administering the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, under circumstances that were difficult and unusual.

“In carrying out this assignment, he demonstrated the same dedication and passion for service while ensuring justice to all. He did not disappoint the nation,” Buhari said in the statement.

He said he was deeply touched by the death of the `dedicated and creative public servant’ and urged younger Nigerians to `emulate such a rare and hardworking citizen for the progress of our country.’’

Similarly, Buhari lamented the death of journalist Alhaji Kola Animasaun. He was 79 years old.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, the President offers deepest condolences to Animasaun’s family and friends, including the management of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers, where the late veteran newsman spent many years as a formidable columnist.”

“The President also commiserates with the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, on the demise of one of the country’s most trusted and respected columnists.

“President Buhari believes that Animasaun would be long remembered and honoured for the rich and elucidating write-ups in the ‘Voice of Reason column he leaves behind,’’ the president said in the statement.

He said that Animasaun would also be remembered for the many literary works he authored, as well as the array of media professionals he trained and mentored on the ethics of the noble pen profession.

“As a distinguished member of the Fourth Estate of the Realm who was largely recognised and admired by colleagues as a consummate professional, the President pays tribute to Animasaun’s contributions to the development of journalism in the country.

Buhari’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

