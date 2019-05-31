Barcelona won’t let go Nigeria’s female international Asisat Oshoala, with the expiration of her six-month loan from Chinese Club, Dalian Quanjian.

Instead, the Catalans have signed permanently the Nigerian who put them on the scoring sheet in the UEFA Cup final.

She is now a full Barcelona player until 2022. “Oshoala, azulgrana until 2022”, said the club on its website, announcing the deal they struck with Quanjian to have the Nigerian stay permanently till June 30, 2022.

Oshoala broke the news of the signing on Twitter with a short tweet, describing the Barcelona Club a ‘new home’.

The Nigerian striker made an impression in the Barcelona female team in her short time. She scored eight times in 11 matches in all competitions.

She became the first Nigerian and African woman to score in the Champions League final

The Super Falcons striker moved to Spain in the January transfer window owing to postponement of the 2019 Chinese Women’s Super League.

She is now with the Nigerian Super Falcons for the FIFA World Cup in France, starting 7 June.

“When the calendar allows it, the act of signing Oshoala’s new contract with Barça will take place,” the Barcelona club said.

