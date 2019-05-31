The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Friday elected Mr Edozie Njoku, as its National Chairman.

Njoku was elected at the party’s convention held in Owerri and attended by delegates from each of the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

Njoku, first National Vice Chairman (South) of the party, who hails from Ibeku, in Aboh Mbaise Council Area of Imo, would be leading the party for the next 4 years.

The new chairman addressed a teeming crowd of party members shortly after his election.

He noted that the convention and his election came as a result of the nullification of the outcome of the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party held on April 14 in Awka, Anambra, by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“I will take all necessary steps to reconcile all aggrieved members and rebuild our party.

“If we must support any politician, it will be a collective decision and not a one man show.

“All we want is for democracy to reign in our party. We should desist from unwarranted criticism and put heads together to rebuild APGA,” he said.

The APGA chieftain castigated Chief Victor Oye and his team for allegedly plunging the party into what he called avoidable crisis through chains of anti-party activities.

“We need to apologise to all those who were misled and shortchanged before and during the last general elections because we are prepared to heal the wounds.

“APGA is our party. We collectively resolved and agreed that the post of the National Chairman must leave Anambra for another state.

“With a sincere spirit of team work, we shall rebuild our party. I must consistently keep on protecting the interest of APGA and nobody can push us out of this party,” he said.

