By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

As calls for resignation for the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress,APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole gather momentum, a good governance advocacy group within the party, the Rivers Unity House (RUH), has thrown it’s weight behind calls for the resignation of the APC National Chairman.

Speaking with Journalists in Port Harcourt, RUH Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, said Oshiomhole was responsible for 96% of the challenges faced by the ruling party in the 2019 general elections.

Loading...

Wali said: “It is a natural thing in politics that whenever there are loses, people have to be held accountable for those loses. There is need to identify the people who made it possible for the party to suffer any kind of loss.

“Just like if the party enjoys a decent measure of victory, it will obviously point out those who made it possible and then, compensate them for making it possible.

“So, those who are responsible for the body-blows APC received should be identified and made accountable so it discourages this kind of attitude.

“I am one person who has been consistent with the position that Mr. Adams Oshiomhole is 96 percent responsible for the problems APC had. It boils down to nothing but somebody feeling that he knows everything and no other person is smarter than him.

“I think the reasonable thing to do is for APC as a party to ask Adams Oshiomhole to vacate the seat. If we insist on understanding or characterizing the next level slogan of APC, the kind of attitude that Adams Oshiomhole exhibited cannot be in tandem with the President vision on Nigeria.”

The group lauded the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Lawan Shuaibu, for the courage to tell Oshiomhole to vacate his office.

The RUH Convener said: “Of what is a party Chairman who doesn’t take any form of criticism; once even if it is one councillor in Karadamuda or Akassa, that says something about him, he replies in the same measure.

“Like the Deputy National Chairman said and I want to applaud the Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Lawan Shuaibu for what he said in the very elaborate letter he sent asking Me. Oshiomhole to vacate office. That is a point that the man was running a one-man show.

“Like I said before, I worry because where we are heading for might not be too nice. Like Alhaji Shuaibu said, all it take for the PDP to control the National Assembly is two seats or six or seven stubborn APC senators.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

