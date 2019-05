”Before You Wake Up” crooner Adekunle Gold, reportedly lost his father on May 28th 2019 after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

News made the rounds that Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko, Adekunle Gold’s father had been flown out of the country earlier for treatment and only returned to Nigeria recently to recuperate.

Prince Hakeem Adeyemi was reportedly the Permanent Secretary of Education District 4 Until his death.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp