A total of 105 students will be awarded with first class degree during the forthcoming 35th convocation ceremony of the Bayero University Kano scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Muhammad Yahuza disclosed this at a pre-convocation press conference held at the permanent site of the university on Friday.

“Out of 9,571 graduands, 6,174 will be awarded with first degree during the forthcoming convocation ceremony of the University.

“There is an increase of 11 per cent in the number of students that graduated last year,” Yahuza said.

He added that 3,405 graduands would be awarded with higher degrees and post graduate diplomas during the convocation ceremony.

He said a blind student, Umar Abdullahi also graduated with a Second Class Upper (2:1) degree in the university.

He disclosed that Abdullahi graduated from the department of Special Education in the Faculty of Education of the university.

According to him, the physically challenged student, who is among the 9,571 graduands, studied with normal students in the department.

“A completely blind student is among the graduands of this year’s convocation. He graduated from the department of Special Education with Second Class upper.

“Interestingly, this student studied amidst normal students using his braille and other instruments used for blind students,” Yahuza said

The Vice-Chancellor also disclosed that another blind person, Jibrin Diso would be awarded with the honor of professorship during the convocation.

He disclosed that the institution would also confer honorary degrees on Sen. Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, Tony Elumelu and Folake Solanke.

