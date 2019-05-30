Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, immediate past Minister of Communications, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) may go into extinction after the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari if Mr Adams Oshiomhole remains its National Chairman.

Shittu stated this on Thursday in Abuja, while speaking with newsmen in reaction to a six page letter written by the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu to Oshiomhole, calling for his resignation.

Shuaibu had in the letter on Tuesday, called on Oshiomhole to resign for allegedly failing to add value to the APC since his election as its national chairman.

He accused Oshiomole of incompetence, high handedness and immaturity in his handling affairs of the party.

According to Shuaibu, Oshiomhole lacked the capacity and necessary composure to lead the party.

He noted that the respect and sympathy the APC used to enjoy among its members and sympathisers before Oshiomhole emerged as its Chairman had been eroded.

“I endorse Oshiomhole’s resignation; the truth is that with Oshiomhole, this party will go down by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his second term in office.

“Oshiomhole is full of himself and he has an ego problem and wants to dominate every environment, and democracy is not like that,” Shittu said.

He added that most of the party’s chieftains who thought of its future, continuity and relevance after the president’s second term in office, did not want Oshiomhole to remain as the party’s chairman.

He stressed that because such party chieftains were concerned about the party’s future, they would do everything possible to ensure that Oshiomole resigned.

It will be recalled that the former minister was disqualified by the Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the party’s governorship ticket in Oyo State.

The APC National Legal Adviser, Mr Babatunde Ogala, had earlier accused Oshiomhole of usurping his functions as the party’s Legal Adviser.

