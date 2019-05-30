The Assistant Coach of Nigeria’s U-20 female team, Mansur Abdullahi, on Thursday expressed optimism in the capability of the Flying Eagles to beat Ukraine in their last Group match of the ongoing FIFA U-20 world cup in Poland.

Nigeria will today be facing Ukraine by 7:30p.m local time in a make or mar last Group match.

Abdullahi told NAN that the Flying Eagles should put their 2-0 loss to U.S behind in order to defeat Ukraine, describing the team as a formidable one.

The coach said there was hope for the Nigeria team to scale through to the knock out stages, and urged Nigerians not to write them off as glory is on the way.

“Nigerians should continue to support the Paul Aigbogu boys because they are good in spite of their loss to U.S.

“If they had played the way they did at the last 20 minutes of the game from the beginning of the match against U.S.A, they would not have lost,”Abdullahi said.

The coach, who said no team in the world was unbeatable, noted that football had gone scientific.

According to him, football is no longer mathematics, but scientific which no one can predict.

He said that Paul Aigbogun’s boys would do well to avoid the kind of mistakes they made against the U.S, and put together more fluent attacking moves complemented by clinical finishing.

The coach advised the Flying Eagles to watch out for Ukraine’s Denys Popov, who had scored two of the Ukrainian three goals in Poland so far, as well as Serhi Buletsa, who scored one of their goals against USA.

However, two of Africa’s three other representatives, Mali and Senegal, are also on good ground to reach the knockout rounds.

