The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo on their inauguration, assuring them of co-operation.

Alhaji Mohammed Musa, the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, and his NURTW counterpart, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, gave the assurance on Thursday in Lagos.

The unionists said that the inauguration had provided more opportunities to take Lagos and Nigeria as a whole to the next level through purposeful leadership.

Musa said:”We are happy as a union for President Muhammadu Buhari; his government has tried in providing good roads and other infrastructure.

“We want him to do more this second term; we will cooperate with him.

“RTEAN members nationwide are thanking God for the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and praying God to bless them with more wisdom to carry on successfully.”

The RTEAN boss, however, urged the Federal Government to fix more roads to ease transport and boost economic activities.

He added: “We welcome the new Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and we assure him of maximum support by our association.

Also speaking, Agbede prayed God to grant Buhari good health and guidance to successfully take Nigeria to the next level.

Agbede thanked Buhari for efforts in the transport sector, and called for increased efforts to transform the sector and end carnage on highways.

He said: “The Federal Government should do better in this second term. We need more roads.”

Agbede urged Sanwo-Olu to carry the transport unions along in his decisions as regards transport.

“We are responsible and law-abiding. We are fully prepared to work with this new administration to actualise its goals, especially in the transport sector.

“We urge the state government to create an enabling environment for us to operate,” Agbede said.

The NURTW boss called on Lagos residents to cooperate with the new administration to enhance its success.

He also called on the residents to respect traffic laws to make the state better.

