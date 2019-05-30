A trader, Ekene Mbonu, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly buying a stolen car, valued at N3 million and flaunting it on Facebook as his own, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mbonu, 31, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, Mbonu allegedly purchased a Toyota Camry 2008 with registration number, KSR 665 CB, worth N3 million, property of one Alex Ewuzie.

The car was suspected to have been stolen by Ewuzie’s house keeper, one Peter, now at large.

Unah told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Nov. 27, 2018 at 5.00 p.m. at No. 20 Obasa Str., Oba Akran Road, Ikeja.

He said the defendant allegedly bought the stolen car from the complainant’s house help, who absconded with the complainant’s property.

“The complainant tracked the car and found it in the possession of the defendant, who was already flaunting it on social media platforms,” said the prosecutor.

He said offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Stealing stipulates three years imprisonment while conspiracy attracts two years imprisonment for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He added that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until July 17 for hearing.

