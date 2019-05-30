Author and filmmaker Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr., known as bishop T. D. Jakes, is the pastor of The Potter’s House, a non-denominational American megachurch.

T.D. Jakes and his lovely wife serita Jakes are 37 years in marriage today and the couple penned romantic messages so sweet to each other.

He wrote:

He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor of the Lord. @SeritaJakes, you are my good thing! 💕 I am grateful that God blessed me so immensely when He gave me you! May our love grow stronger and burn brighter to the end of time. Happy 37th Anniversary!

Serita wrote:

When you took me to wed, you placed my heart inside yours and forged ahead for better, for worst, in sickness, in health, for richer, for poorer ~ and never let go of my hand. I love you because you kept your vow even when it was not easy; but what is a man but his word made flesh… ❤️

💖Babe, You are my armor, my baker, and my one true love. 💖Every love story is special, unique and beautiful – but ours is my favorite. 💖I love lifin’ it with you, but forever isn’t long enough. 💖Happy Anniversary.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

#ItsOurAnniversary #Love #Marriage #Home #Blessed

