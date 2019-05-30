Gov Darius Ishaku on Thursday dissolved the Taraba State House of Assembly and slated June 3 for the commencement of the 9th assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly was dissolved via a letter from Ishaku which was read at the last plenary of the eight assembly by the out-going Speaker, Mr Peter Diah, and adopted by members.

The Speaker, in his valedictory speech, lauded his colleagues for their tenacity, which he noted engendered a good working relationship with other arms of government.

“I can proudly say that our legislation in the past four years have benefited the good people of Taraba.

“Moreover, I must commend the members of the house for the good working relationship we had with the executive, judiciary and among ourselves,” he said.

Diah also remembered former member representing Takum 1, Hosea Ibi, who was kidnapped and later killed by his abductors, as well as former member representing Ardo Kola constituency, Mr Emmanuel Dame, who also died in the course of the four-year tenure.

The outgoing members, during the valedictory sitting, took turns to eulogise the deceased colleagues and prayed God to continue to comfort their families.

