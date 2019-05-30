Poland have squeezed through to the last 16 of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after a goalless draw with Senegal that sealed top spot in Group A for the west Africans.

The hosts advanced on Wednesday as one of the best third-placed teams, having been leapfrogged by Colombia, who were 6-0 winners against Tahiti in the section’s other fixture same day.

Poland were roared on throughout by a raucous and partisan Lodz crowd.

But, in spite of constructing some promising moves, they struggled to breach a defence that has yet to concede at this Under-20 World Cup.

At the other end, they were indebted to goalkeeper Radowslaw Majecki.

He produced an excellent reflex save to deny Ousseynou Niang after superb play on the right from the dynamic Ibrahima Drame.

That was the best of precious few chances in a forgettable match in which neither side needed to gamble to achieve their objectives.

In the other game, Colombia left no doubt against Tahiti.

Juan Hernandez led the charge with a hat-trick in a 6-0 rout that locked down second place and a spot in the knockout stage for them.

Group A Final Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Senegal 3 2 1 0 5 0 +5 7

Colombia3 2 0 1 8 2 +6 6

Poland 3 1 1 1 5 2 +3 4

Tahiti 3 – – 3 0 14 -14 0

