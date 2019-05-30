By Jennifer Okundia

Report circulating on social media discloses that pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church is allegedly abusing his church members sexually.

The church which currently has four branches in Ilorin, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Dubai has its headquarters in Abuja with thousands of members.

After the news broke, singer and entrepreneur Timi Dakolo shares a series of posts about the ongoings, warning pastor Fatoyinbo to desist from his evil ways and urging members of the congregation to make better enquiries about the ladies, said to have been abused instead of coming for him.

He wrote:

COMMONWEALTH KO ZION NI..CHURCH IS SUPPOSE TO FIX BROKEN PEOPLE AND NOT CRUSH PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP IN CHURCH NEEDING GOD.

DEAR AGGRIEVED AND AGGRESSIVE CHURCH MEMBERS, PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY YOU ARE USING TO CALL ME, AND THREATEN ME OR SLIDE INTO MY DM TO SEARCH FOR THIS VICTIMS AND ASK THEM WHAT REALLY HAPPEN.THAT IS WHAT JESUS WILL DO.

See some reactions on Twitter:

If only you people know the real reason he hates COZA, you’ll be shocked https://t.co/FFb5mu4yE0 — OYIN BABY ✨ (@quin_diva) May 30, 2019

So how do you know it's COZA. pic.twitter.com/8uVI12Oy71 — Ayobami (@dondekojo) May 30, 2019

I can't take you seriously if you attend COZA.

A church whose head pastor has a litany of alleged sexual harassment and routine sexual manipulation of his members.

The same man, who, despite these allegations has never refuted them, only promises "robust responses".

Fraud. — CEO At Ghana Compeni (@Olumuyiwa__) May 30, 2019

Timi breaking the coza table again — KIITAN (@oreoluwa_kiitan) May 30, 2019

It's unfortunate that the church elders in COZA stand idly by while their pastor runs amok destroying young women. I wonder what the logic is. I'm not sure I want to know. — The Wooden Ox (@je_mc2) May 30, 2019

Still not sure why youths go to this Coza church..

The first and last time I went there, the pastor asked the congregation (who are majorly young people) to pledge at least $100 for special prayers. Then they separated the pledgers according to the amount they were pledging. https://t.co/yd0ZJMWqC1 — Goddess (@ThirdEyeWitch) May 30, 2019

