Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that Senate President Bukola Saraki could have taken over government between 12 midnight of Tuesday when there was a power vacuum preceding the swearing in of himself and President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Osinbajo as revealing this while speaking at a dinner held in honour of him and Buhari at the Aso Rock villa on Wednesday.

Osinbajo then thanked Bukola Saraki for not doing anything funny by taking advantage of a power vacuum, shortly before he and President Muhammadu Buhari were sworn in for another term.

The vice-president, who represented Buhari, noted that their government’s first term ended at 12 midnight and till he and Buhari were sworn in, the country did not have a president and vice-president for those hours in between.

“Something interesting happened earlier today; I am a lawyer and a law teacher and I like to test and interrogate legal scenarios,” he said.

“At one minute past midnight today, the four year term of the President and I ended by effluxion of time.

“So, from one minute past 12 of last night, May 29 to about 10:30 am when we were sworn in for a second term there was no President or Vice President.

“Interestingly nothing went wrong, all was okay; when such a situation arises, it is the Senate President who acts as President.

“So, when I arrived at Eagle Square this morning, some may have noticed that the Senate President and I were enjoying a joke.

“He said to me jokingly `you better be careful you know I am the acting President now’; so, we thank the Senate President for not doing anything funny.

“And so on behalf of the President, please accept our deepest gratitude for your support and presence here this evening.”

