New Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu resumes work on Thursday as he met with civil servants, charging them to rededicate themselves to work and vowed that he will rid the state of potholes, as well as tackle the issue of minimum wage.

Massive crowd welcomed the governor into the government secretariat, Alausa as he visited the Ministry of the Environment, Land and Physical Planning, where he addressed jubilant workers.

Sanwo-Olu moved to the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, where he met thousands of civil servants and later toured the secretariat, terminating at the Car Park where he promised to provide civil servants with 40 new buses to replace the dilapidated ones.

