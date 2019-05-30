By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday visited Apapa where he outlined measures to tackle untold gridlock in the area.

He said that a terminal that could take 1,000 trucks would be completed next month.

Sanwo-Olu had vowed to end the Apapa gridlock in 60 days.

The governor, in company of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, inspected facilities in the area and the probable solution to curbing gridlock in the area.

Sanwo-Olu commended the Federal Government for setting up a Presidential Task Force that would work with the state government to resolve the gridlock in Apapa.

He said his government had discovered that the problem of Apapa was multi-faceted and that one agency could not resolve the issue.

“From where we started at the Lily terminal, they are developing along Malu road a terminal that can absolve 1,000 trucks. It is a well constructed terminal that will be converted to a temporary holding bay for the trucks. They have started moving the trucks there but the movement is not fast enough.

“Once they do that, all the trucks on the Ijora bridge, and others within that axis can use it. During the tour, we realised that NPA and Dangote have worked on the Wharf road up to the Apapa Port. But it is sad that the trucks are still parking on the road,” he said.

According to Sanwo-Olu, from interactions with the stakeholders, it was discovered that NPA had a concession company, APMT, saying that his government realised that there was a disconnect in the activities of picking and dropping of containers in the ports.

“One of the strategy we will be engaging is NIMASA, shipping councils, NPA and others to resolve the issue, especially on how they can push the commencement date for the collection of demourage. The 1,000 capacity Tin Can ports terminal will be available by next month. What is left to complete is the water system, toilet facility and power supply is the aspect left to fix,” he stated.

The governor stated that another solution to ending the Apapa gidlock was the land within the Tin Can Port, which he said, would need the cooperation of the federal and state governments.

“We will need to move the people that are occupying the land because the occupants are illegal squatters. We need to source for money to complete the project. There are other smaller terminals that the committee is working on. The final solution is around the corner because if it will take us lesser time to get here.

“We are hoping in due cause, we will get all these issues behind us. But the final solutions to ending the gridlock within Apapa is an economic solution. We need to build another port. It is a long term solution. We will take it upon ourselves with the support of the NPA to develop the Lekki and Badagry ports,” he added.

