South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has fulfilled his pledge to constitute a trimmed cabinet, slashing the number of ministries from 36 to 28. Among the new appointees was finance minister Tito Mboweni, retained to send a message of stability to investors.

However, Ramaphosa raised eyebrows when he appointed over 30 deputy ministers.

“Trimming the size of cabinet by the size he did is a strong message, but creating so many deputy ministries is a problem. So no, it’s not enough yet,” said Ralph Mathekga, an independent political analyst.

Loading...

Ramaphosa was sworn in as South Africa’s president on Saturday for his first full five-year term.

Analysts said the trimmed cabinet will serve as an early barometer of his ability to push through change more efficiently, having struggled to implement tough reforms since he succeeded scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma last year.

“All South Africans are acutely aware of the great economic difficulties our country has been experiencing and the constraints this has placed on public finances,” he said in a televised national address.

“It is therefore imperative that in all areas and spheres of government, we place priority on revitalizing our economy while exercising the greatest care in the use of public funds.”

The immediate task of the new cabinet will be to help Ramaphosa revive Africa’s most industrialized economy and preserve its last investment-grade credit rating.

Ramaphosa’s long to-do list also includes generating jobs, acting against entrenched corruption in and outside the ANC, resolving policy uncertainty in the mining sector and speeding up reforms of power utility Eskom and other state-owned entities.

Here is the full list of ministers and deputy ministers as published by News24.com

* Deputy President: David Mabuza

* Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Thoko Didiza (Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha)

* Minister of Basic Education: Angie Motshekga (Deputy Minister is Dr Regina Mhaule)

* Minister of Communications: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana)

* Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Deputy Ministers are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela)

* Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (Deputy Minister is Thabang Makwetla)

* Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries: Barbara Creecy (Deputy Minister is Maggie Sotyu)

* Minister of Employment and Labour: Thulas Nxesi (Deputy Minister is Boitumelo Moloi)

* Minister of Finance: Tito Mboweni (Deputy Minister is Dr David Masondo)

* Minister of Health: Dr Zwelini Mkhize (Deputy Minister is Dr Joe Phaahla)

* Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology: Dr Blade Nzimande (Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela)

* Minister of Home Affairs: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi (Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza)

* Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation: Lindiwe Sisulu (Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo)

* Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Dr Naledi Pandor (Deputy Ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini)

* Minister of Justice and Correctional Services: Ronald Lamola (Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa)

* Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy: Gwede Mantashe (Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa)

* Minister of Police: General Bheki Cele (Deputy Minister is Cassel Mathale)

* Minister in the Presidency: Jackson Mthembu (Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya)

* Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (The Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize)

* Minister of Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan (Deputy Minister is Phumulo Masualle)

* Minister of Public Service and Administration: Senzo Mchunu (Deputy Minister is Sindy Chikunga)

* Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Patricia De Lille (Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet)

* Minister of Small Business Development: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (Deputy Minister is Rosemary Capa)

* Minister of Social Development: Lindiwe Zulu (Deputy Minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu)

* Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture: Nathi Mthethwa (Deputy Minister is Nocawe Mafu)

* Minister of State Security is Ayanda Dlodlo (Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa)

* Minister of Tourism: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane (Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela)

* Minister of Trade and Industry: Ebrahim Patel (Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina)

* Minister of Transport is Fikile Mbalula (Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi)

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

