Some beggars and needy in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, expressed excitement at the rate alms givers have been responding to their needs during Ramadan.

Some of the needy said that they received more gifts during fasting than they did before it.

According to them, some of the gift items, apart from money, are food items, dresses and lot of kind gestures.

One of them, Malam Ahmed Bako, a blind at the Abuja National Mosque, said that he had received more than N30,000 as alms, since the Ramadan began.

He said that apart from gift of money, some Muslim faithfuls usually fed him and his group during Sahur, (meal before the start of fasting) and Iftar (meal for breaking of fasting) every day.

“So, because of the free food we get for Iftar and Sahur, I do not have to spend money to feed myself and my son,” he said.

Similarly, a woman beggar, simply identified as Hawawu Baba, at Wuse Market, Abuja, said that many women offered her and her group; grains and raw food items, while some people gave money.

“It has been long that someone gave me N5,000 as gift, but to my amazement, more than five people had given me N5,000 and above this season. God is really merciful.

“Before the Ramadan, I barely get N3,000 a day but now I sometimes get N10,000 a day, apart from food stuff, cloths, shoes and bags,” she said.

Malam Mohammed Zaria, another beggar at An-Nur Mosque, Wuse II, Abuja, observed that most people gave more to charity during the Ramadan period.

“Sometimes I wish that the Ramadan never ends, because it is only in this month that rich men and politicians give us money.

“As you can see, someone just gave me a new cloth for Sallah celebration,” he said.

Most mosques share food, drinks and fruits to the less privileged during Iftar.

