Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s foreign minister from November 2015 till 28 May, is still in office, performing his duties.

President Muhammadu Buhari had a valedictory session with his ministers on 22 May and asked them to handover to the permanent secretaries in their ministries on 28 May.

But Onyeama is at the moment in Jeddah Saudi Arabia, attending the preparatory meeting for the 14th Session of the Summit Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Makkah.

The meeting would decide the agenda for the summit.

President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja today for the summit which will begin on Friday. He will return home on 2 June.

With Onyeama still at his post, it may be an indication that he will, like his boss, be returned for a second spell as foreign minister of Nigeria.

