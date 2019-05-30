The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State has counselled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to focus on surpassing the achievements of his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The PDP who described Ambode’s tenure as the best in Lagos since 1999, warned that his victimisation will be the undoing of Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani.

The statement read: “The Lagos State chapter of the PDP has counselled the new Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to adopt positivism and eschew any iota of vendetta pursuit if he must succeed as a governor.

“The undoing of Mr Sanwo-Olu will be for him to attempt unnecessarily going after his immediate predecessor and or opposition interests, rather than concentrating on his programmes to better the living conditions of Lagosians.”

“The Lagos State PDP attests to the unparalleled achievements of former Governor Ambode in developing the state, especially compared to the performances of former governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola.

“The PDP thus counsels Sanwo-Olu to rather look into how to surpass Ambode’s legacies instead of attempt to victimise any perceived opponents before and after his emergence. The PDP thus further posits that in the interest of worthy services to Lagosians, Mr Sanwo-Olu should make up a cabinet of competent hands and not mediocre persons in the name of partisanship.”

