Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has called on Benue residents to support his administration by always paying their taxes as and at when due.

Ortom made the call on Wednesday in Makurdi during his second term inauguration.

He said that funds generated from the payment of taxes would be channeled to the development of the state.

The governor disclosed that his administration had introduced Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the state as one of the ways to block revenue leakages and improve on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He further promised to provide adequate security to ensure safety of lives and property.

The governor and called on security operatives in the state to nip kidnapping and other crimes in the state in the bud.

He also urged traditional rulers to cooperate with the security agencies and prevent kidnappers from operating in their domains.

”The state Chief Judge and the judiciary should not take the call for the elimination of kidnapping and other crimes in the state for granted.

“The offenders should be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law,” he said.

Ortom said that he would ensure that the security and welfare of the people living in the state are guaranteed provided they respected the laws of the state.

He promised to be governor to both the rich and the poor, the Fulani herdsmen, the farmers and other ethnic nationalities living in the state.

