Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Oyo State Chapter, has congratulated Gov. Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State and urged him to make sports revival top priority of his administration.

The SWAN Chairman, Mr Niyi Alebiosu and Secretary, Mr Adewale Tijani made the call in a congratulatory message on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) urged the governor to give more attention to sports development in the state.

Makinde, the eighth civilian governor of the state was sworn-in on Wednesday at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan amidst jubilation.

The association appealed to the governor to ensure that agencies saddled with the responsibility of managing sports in the state are well funded.

“We also enjoin the governor to ensure staff members are given incentives through regular training and provision of enabling environment for optimal performance.

“Our state is blessed with talented youths that need to be groomed. We also have good coaches who can nurture these raw talents to stardom.

“What we need is just adequate funding and enabling environment for the kids and officials to perform optimally,’’ it said.

The association said that revival of sports would empower youths in the state and bring back the good old days when the state was regarded as the power house in sports.

SWAN urged the governor to support the two leading football clubs in the state, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and Crown FC of Ogbomoso, striving for return to the elite division of Nigeria Football league.

“The two leading football clubs in the state are presently doing well in their mission to gain promotion to the Nigerian Professional Football League.

“With the two clubs on top of their respective group log, necessary support should be given to them to ensure their dream becomes a reality,’’ the association advised.

SWAN also expressed optimism that the governor who is a sports lover would promote sports, assuring him of the association’s readiness to assist his administration in the area of publicity and agenda setting.

