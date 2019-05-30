The new Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has commended his predecessor, Alhaji Umaru Al-Makura, for making the state attractive to investors, and pledged to build on that foundation to industrialize the state.

Sule, in his inaugural address, shortly after he was sworn in as governor on Wednesday in Lafia, said that Al-Makura’s eight years as governor witnessed massive infrastructural development with roads in both urban and semi-urban areas.

“Al-Makura also did much in the education sector. Aside heavy investment in school infrastructure, he also built a school for people with special needs to cater for physically and mentally challenged persons.

“In the health sector, we witnessed the construction of TAAL Infectious Disease Diagnoses and Research Centre (TIDDARC), Lafia, the second of its type in the country, for the control of fever, yellow fever, Ebola and other viral diseases.

“New hospitals have been established while existing ones were upgraded,” he added.

The governor assured his predecessor that he would industrialise the state so as to create wealth.

“Our cardinal focus is to industrialise the state so as to create jobs and boost industrial, agricultural, commercial, vocational and other related ventures.

“We shall ensure that small, medium and large scale industries are supported and encouraged. We shall also encourage youth and women to key into various vocational skills acquisition programmes geared towards poverty alleviation, self employment and self actualisation,” he said.

