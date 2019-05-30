Members of Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA), during a visit to the Federal Prisons Yard in Ilorin, broke the Ramadan fast with the inmates.

Addressing the them before the time, the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Alhaji Uthman Jagunma, said the gesture was to associate with them as a way of encouraging them never to lose hope in society.

He explained that it had become the tradition of the union to break fast with the inmates every year to draw the attention of the well-meaning individuals to their plight.

Jagunma advised the inmates never to relent, adding that they should see their present condition as the will of Allah and a way of testing their faith.

“There will definitely be light at the end of every tunnel. Don’t lose hope at all; have faith in Allah and turn a new leaf after your timeout here,” he advised.

According to him, the visit is possible through the contributions of members and assistance from some philanthropists in the town.

He, however, urged other well-meaning sons and daughters of Ilorin to always support the association in its various programmes designed to touch the lives of the down trodden in the city.

The Deputy Comptroller of Prisons in Kwara, Mr Adeyinka Oyun, applauded the show of love for the inmates exhibited by the association.

Adeyinka urged other associations and the rich in society to emulate the gesture.

He said that government had been trying on the welfare of the inmates, but noted, however, that the task of rehabilitating prison inmates should not be left in the hands of government alone.

“Government is doing its best, but the task of rehabilitating prisons’ inmates should not be left with government. There must be a complementary role from individuals and associations like this,” the DCP added.

In a sermon, Mallam Muritala Otan, the National Missioner of the association, told the inmates that imprisonment could be a way of testing their faith.

Otan noted that sometimes Allah would keep people in a place like this for avoidance of calamity beyond their present experience.

