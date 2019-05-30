Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has denied ordering the demolition of some monuments erected by his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

One of the monuments Akachi Tower was being torn apart Thursday, with soldiers barring journalists from getting near.

Ihedioha, the sixth governor of the state, in his inaugural speech Wednesday described Okorocha’s eight years as a setback, when institutions and values were degraded.

Loading...

Scores of Imo indigenes condemned the action, stating the monuments were built with public funds, according to a report by The Nation.

The Akachi Tower was built on a reclaimed dumpsite that was abandoned by previous administrations. It was commissioned by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo barely one week ago.

The monument, a massive tower with the symbol of a hand on the Zenith, representing the hand of God, sits on an expansive plot of land, reserved for religious purposes.

There are fears Ihedioha will also demolish other monuments in Owerri, the state capital, especially the famous statues.

Ihedioha’s Special Adviser, Steve Osuji, said the governor was not aware of the demolition of any structure and never gave such directive.

According to him the new governor is in the Government House trying to settle down in his office.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

