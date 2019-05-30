By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Award-winning TV Host, News Anchor, and Philanthropist, Idia Aisien, was recently unveiled as one of the faces for Lancome’s new fragrance, ‘La Vie En

Rose.’

Speaking about this milestone, Idia said: “Being welcomed into the Lancome family is a dream come true! I strongly

identify with the brand’s ethos of individuality and excellence in all its

endeavors. These are qualities that I consciously try to apply to

projects I take on in my everyday life.

During its over 78 years of success, Lancôme has become the #1 brand in

the luxury cosmetics market. I am proud to be associated with such a

successful enterprise.”

