Experts in various professions on Thursday in Ilorin held a training programme for students of the University of Ilorin on financial literacy, investment, entrepreneurship and career growth.

The programme tagged,: “NEXTU”, was sponsored by PAL Pensions, a Pensions Fund Administrator (PFA).

The panelists provided the students with knowledge and guidance for unleashing their potentials in finance, entrepreneurship, technology, new media, entertainment and life choices.

Speaking on the rationale behind the project, Ms Sunmisola Mark-Okoma, the Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communications of PAL Pensions, said the initiative was in line with the Corporate Social Responsibility of PAL.

According to her, it is aimed at teaching Nigerian youths financial literacy and employability, having observed the gap amongst the youth.

“We noticed that there is a gap amongst the youths because most people have talent to make money and get rich.

“However, to become wealthy requires another set of skills to enable the money work for you and that is what we are trying to teach the students here,” she said.

Mark-Okoma, who disclosed that the outfit had been to 10 federal universities under the second edition of the programme, said it was to avoid mistakes of the past.

She also explained that another initiative, “NEXTU Academy”, targeted at final year students of universities would soon be introduced.

Under this initiative, she said that graduates on national service would have opportunity to work and earn money.

Among the panelists were Tobi Bakare, a banker and a housemate in the Big Brothers Naija Reality Show and Oluyomi Ojo, a young entrepreneur.

Joel Ogunshola, the Special Assistant on Innovations and Partnership to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Oluwatosin Olaseinde, a financial analyst, and Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice, an award winning Nigerian musician, were among the panelists.

The panelists spoke on how to be successful in their careers and business, management of funds and how to invest wisely with small funds.

