Former Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Dr Olisa Imegwu, has charged Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to consolidate on his first tenure achievements by completing all ongoing projects in his second term.

Imegwu gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Asaba.

He said that improving on his achievements in his first four years in office, would require the completion of the ongoing projects across the state.

“Some of the projects, which are still ongoing need to be completed.

“He should now take a look at the riverine areas, hinterland and the rural areas, which should also be his next point of call,” he said.

“In his first four years, he was able to do more ambitious projects and this contributed to his re-election for a second term, even when he had no experience and with the huge debt he inherited.

“Now that he has four years experience and the debt has been cleared, one can imagine the kind of projects he is going to put in place,’’ he said.

The former Speaker, who noted that no one was in doubt of Okowa’s ability to positively transform the state in the next four years, congratulated him for his achievements so far.

“He has laid the foundation in his first four years with tremendous developmental strides in health, education and in the area of job creation programme where many youths were engaged.

“The people of the state now expect no less from him during the next four years,” he said.

