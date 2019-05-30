The Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa, NACIWA, has nominated Nigeria to represent the region at the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities in Africa.

The summit will hold in Egypt in June .

Essohana Wiyalo of Togo, who spoke on behalf of the member states, made this known at a multilateral meeting held with members of NACIWA at the 10th session of the Implementation Review Group IRG, 13th Open ended Inter-governmental working Group on Asset Recovery and 8th Expert Meeting on International cooperation of the United Nations Convention Against corruption, UNCAC, holding in Vienna, Austria.

Wiyalo said: “The choice for Nigeria to represent the region became imperative, having President Muhammadu Buhari as the African Union Anti-Corruption Champion and [indeed] Nigeria’s effort in the fight against corruption cannot go unnoticed.

“Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies (especially the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC), are doing a lot to see that corruption was brought to its barest minimum and as such who better to speak on behalf of the region if not Nigeria.”

He also commended Nigeria for the trainings offered to its members at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, which was aimed at strengthening member countries in their fight against corruption.

Ibrahim Magu, acting EFCC Chairman, who was represented by Kabir Latona, Head, EFCC’s Legal and Prosecution, as well as Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, appreciated the honour given to Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies, and promised that the country would do its best in effectively representing the region at the 4th General Meeting.

