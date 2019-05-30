Philomina Chieshe, the official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board in Makurdi, Benue State who claimed that a snake swallowed N35 million in her custody would be arraigned tomorrow by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Chieshe will be arraigned alongside five others, namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

The money was the proceed of e-JAMB cards sold in the state.

The controversial JAMB official is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an eight-count charge, following her refusal to furnish the management of JAMB the true information on the financial status of JAMB e-cards supplied to the Benue Zonal office between 2014 and 2016.

Chieshe’s action is contrary to Section 139 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

