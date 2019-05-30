Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday declared state of emergency on the environment and traffic management in the state in a bid to restore stability and a culture of accountability.

In an executive order he signed on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu noted that the state of emergency became imperative following incessant traffic and unwholesome sanitation practices that had been major challenges in Lagos State.

The Executive Order is titled: “Re: Enforcement of Law and Order in respect Traffic and Sanitation Matters.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, these unaddressed traffic and environmental violations continued to constitute a nuisance that threatened the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“There is therefore a need to declare a state of emergency over environmental/sanitation and traffic management matters within the state so as start the process of restoring stability and a culture of to accountability in which all the citizens become active stakeholders in bring about the necessary changes.

