The romance between actress, Regina Daniels and billionaire, Ned Nwoko is growing stronger despite bashing an criticism from the public.

New photos posted by Daniels on her Instagram page, showed herself with Nwoko in bed while another sexy photo of Daniels besides it.

In the picture, Daniels looked like a baby nestled on the breast of her father sleeping peacefully.

Daniels wrote: “Love don’t hate❤❤❤🙏🙏”

The actress has been in the eye of the storm since the news broke that she got wedded to a 59-year old business tycoon and an old man.

Daniels had been playing hide and seek, but recently, she has come out boldly to identify with Nwoko as her husband, especially after she had been pampered with lots of brand new cars.

