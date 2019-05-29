Watch as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole was disgraced at the Eagle Square during the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

Oshiomhole’s woes seem to be multiplying daily as the deputy national chairman of APC (North) Senator Lawal Shuaibu, on Tuesday called on him to resign from office to pave way for the rebuilding of the party.

During Buhari’s inauguration today, Oshiomhole was asked to get out of the front line and go and take a back seat.

Chaiii! Oshiomole asked to get out of line and go and take a back seat at Buhari's inauguration! What a disgrace! They set him up beautifully and it was symbolic.They have used him and now they want to humiliate him and dump him. I say it again,my old friend must watch his back! pic.twitter.com/efFB6kngDb — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 29, 2019

