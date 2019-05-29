New Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, has called on the people of the state to promote love and peace as the administration strives to fulfil its mandate.

Alabi made the call on Wednesday during the thanksgiving service to usher in the new administration at Saint Barnabas Cathedral Church, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin.

The deputy governor noted that with love and peace, the state would record the needed development and progress in all human endeavours.

“Elections are over, the development and progress of Kwara State should be paramount in our lives,” he said.

He promised that the new Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq administration would not fail the state, adding that it would show love to all irrespective of party affiliation.

Alabi, however, implored the people of the state not to relent in their prayers for the administration to succeed in its assignment of taking the state to the next level.

In his remarks, a former governor of Kwara, Chief Cornelious Adebayo, urged the deputy governor to discharge his duty without fear or favour, stressing that the Christian community would support the administration.

In his remarks, an APC chieftain, Iyiola Oyedepo, described the party’s victory as an act of God designed to free the people from oppression.

Oyedepo, who enumerated some of the obstacles faced during the election campaigns, called on the people not to relent in praying for the success of the administration.

He promised that the party would strive to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people despite the degree of decadence in all sectors.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the State CAN Chairman, Timothy Opoola, said the service was organised at the instance of Gov. AbdulRahman Abdulrasaq and his deputy.

Opoola prayed that God would use the duo to positively to turn around the fortunes of the state.

In his sermon entitled “To God be the glory”, the CAN Chairman acknowledged that the election victory was from God and challenged Kwarans to always give thanks.

Opoola admonished the new leaders to be just and rule with the fear of God.

