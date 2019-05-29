Barely 24 hours to di inauguration of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, human rights pipo dem don enta street to mourn di victims of killings across di kontri.

Di protesters wey wia black mourning cloth, say dia heart dey bleed as poor innocent Nigerians kontinu to die any how and goment never fit find solution. According to dem, goment don fail to protect di lives of innocent pipo for di kontri as plenti pipo kontinu to fall victim of boko haram, bandits and kidnappers.

Meanwhile president Muhammadu Buhari for national broadcast early in di day bin don blame police and local chiefs dem for di security wahala for di kontri.

But di protesters dem say na im be commander-in-chief and e no fit di blame odas for di security kata-kata for di kontri and dat if im know say di job pass am, make im resign.

Di rise of kidnapping; banditry and insurgency for di north east don continue to cause kasala for Nigeria sotey most residents say dem no dey safe again.

For May dis year, oga of Police Mohammed Adamu, bin say 1,071 pipo don die inside different violence across di kontri while dem don kidnap 685 pipo for di first quarter of 2019 alone.

