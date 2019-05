National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole have arrived the Eagle Square Abuja for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also on seat were former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former state governors, senators and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande.

