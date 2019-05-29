Prof. Gbemiga Adewale, Rector, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), says his administration would focus on transforming the institution into a world class status.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday in Igboora during 11th matriculation ceremony for newly admitted students of the institution.

1,433 students matriculated at the well-attended ceremony.

The college has migrated from being a monotechnic into a full-fledged polytechnic having secured certification from National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Adewale said that the management would continue to provide all-round academic, intellectual and character moulding environment for the students.

“The cardinal objective of the college is to be a leading centre of excellence for Agriculture and Technological training. Our effort is to produce graduates of proven character and academic excellence.

“We want to train youths who will be able to create jobs for themselves and others to become agents of food sufficiency,” he said.

He appealed to the students to avail themselves of the golden opportunity so that upon completion of their programmes, they would be able to stand on their own and provide employment opportunities for others.

“This college will not condone any form of indiscipline, unruly behaviour, act of gangsterism, cultism and indecent dressing.

“Anyone found guilty of any of these acts of indiscipline will be made to face disciplinary action,” he said.

Adewale called on the students to be mindful of the kind of friends and associations they keep, urging them to only join associations registered with Students Affairs division of the college.

According to him, “this college was running five programmes in agriculture only at the National Diploma level when I joined, but through the help of God, the college now runs 31 programmes.

“All these programmes have been accredited by the NBTE at National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels. Also, the college witnessed increase in students from 120 at inception to 2,500.”

Mr Olusola Kuye, Zonal Coordinator, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), admonished the matriculating students to make good use of the opportunity availed them by the college.

“You must make the best out of the opportunity you have today and you must play your part according to the rules of the college,” he said.

He commended the college management for their continuous efforts toward ensuring that graduates from the institution were not only engaged but employer of labour.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

